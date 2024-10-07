Israel is ready to attack Iran. October. 07, 2024 09:48. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Since the Israel-Gaza war began with sudden attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas one year ago, it has been developing into a multifaceted war that has expanded even in Lebanon and Yemen. Israel has considered air strikes on not only Iranian petroleum infrastructure systems but also nuclear facilities since it was attacked by Iranian missiles last Tuesday, having a great influence across the globe. For example, oil prices showed the highest weekly increase rate in two years.



Reuters reported on Sunday that Israel is continuing a full-scale attack across Lebanon, including Beirut, the capital city where the pro-Iranian Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has a stronghold. Hashem Safieddine, a possible successor to Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by Israeli attacks on Sep. 27, has been out of contact since Friday, increasing suspicion that he was dead. Hezbollah confirmed on Sunday that it killed more than 25 Israeli troops in a battle while at least 24 Gazan people were dead amid Israeli air raids on the same day.



The ongoing war has, over the recent year, killed around 42,000 people in the Gaza Strip and 1,200 or so in Israel. Around 2,000 people have been left dead in Lebanon, which Israel airstrikes have recently targeted.



