Na Hoon-a to hold ‘Last Concert’ in Seoul next January. October. 05, 2024 09:46. by 이지윤 기자 leemail@donga.com.

Singer Na Hoon-a has announced that he will leave the music industry after a concert in Seoul next January.



According to Na’s agency Yeara-Yesori on Friday, the '2024 Thank You - Last Concert’ will be held from January 10 through January 12 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul Olympic Park. Na has been holding a nationwide tour after suddenly announcing his retirement in February this year, but the Seoul concert next year will be his last. It will be 59 years after her debut in 1966.



“It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to be on stage for the last time for the first time, but as always, I am excited to have fun and showcase an exciting performance,” Na wrote in a letter released by his agency. “I’m going to sing my farewell song with a big smile on my face. Thank you, everyone."



한국어