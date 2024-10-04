S. Koreans among most anxious about job threats from AI. October. 04, 2024 07:54. by 장은지기자 jej@donga.com.

A recent study has revealed that South Koreans are among the most anxious about the potential job threats posed by advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI).



According to the report titled "Comparison of 10 Countries on Perceived Attitudes Toward Digital Transformation and AI Technology," published by Jeong Se-jeong and Shin Yeong-gyu and by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Research, 35.4 percent of South Koreans either strongly agreed or agreed that their jobs could be at risk due to emerging technologies like AI. This level of concern is second only to Italy, where 39.1 percent of respondents expressed similar fears. The United States, widely regarded as a leader in AI, ranked third, with 35.0 percent of respondents concerned about job displacement.



At the other end of the spectrum, Denmark had the lowest rate of concern, with just 18.3 percent of respondents worried about job threats from new technologies. Other countries with relatively low levels of anxiety included Sweden (20.1%), Germany (21.1%), Finland (24.1%), and the United Kingdom (28.3%). The research team suggested that South Koreans' high standards for digital proficiency may contribute to these concerns. Many Koreans tend to underestimate their skill levels, leading to heightened fears that AI could replace them in the workplace.



