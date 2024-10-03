Iran launches 180 missile attacks on Israeli military bases. October. 03, 2024 07:19. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

On Tuesday (local time), Iran launched at least 180 ballistic missiles targeting three military bases on the Israeli mainland as part of the ‘True Promise 2’ operation. This follows the ‘True Promise 1’ operation, which attacked Israel with missiles and drones in April.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation, warning that “there will be a price to pay.” U.S. President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. military to support Israel’s defense by shooting down missiles aimed at the country, increasing tensions in the Middle East.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps led the attack, claiming it was retaliation for the deaths of key figures: Hassan Nasrallah, head of Hezbollah; Abbas Nilforushan, deputy commander of the Revolutionary Guard's operations, and Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas, who were killed in Israeli operations between July 27 and July 31. On Wednesday, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, aligned with Iran, fired Quds 5 rockets at Israel in support of Iran, according to Al Jazeera.



While the Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed a 90% success rate in hitting targets, Israel contradicted this, stating that most missiles were intercepted. News agencies reported two injuries in Tel Aviv and one fatality in the West Bank.



한국어