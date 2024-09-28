Mom of triplets realizes her dream to become police officer. September. 28, 2024 08:22. by 이상환 기자 payback@donga.com.

“My daughter, who has three sons, studied every night after putting them to bed. If they cried, she carried them on her back or laid them on her lap and studied to become a police officer.”



A letter arrived at the Presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. It was sent by the mother of Constable Yoon Eun-jeong, who was scheduled to graduate as the 31st class of new police officers at the Central Police Academy in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, on Friday. According to her family, Yoon raised three sons during the day and studied for the police appointment exam at night. She finally achieved her dream of becoming a police officer in her 40s.



The graduation ceremony of 2,091 new police officers of the 314th batch was held at the Central Police Academy on Friday. The ceremony was attended by the deputy commissioner of the National Police Agency, the chairman of the Korean National Police Committee, 2,091 graduates, and more than 9,000 family members. The stories of the unusual graduates attracted attention.



The letter sent to the presidential office by the mother of Constable Yoon, who has triplets, became known belatedly. “I hope you will encourage my daughter, who realized her dream of becoming a police officer despite the difficult conditions,” the mother wrote in her letter. “I applaud Constable Yoon for overcoming challenges and achieving her dream,” President Yoon Suk Yeol wrote in his congratulatory letter. “I will try to create a society where work-life balance is maintained so that we will see more police officers who are mothers,” he added.



