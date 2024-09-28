Yoon's approval rating rises after trip to Czech Republic. September. 28, 2024 08:22. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

The job approval ratings of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol rose by three percentage points to 23 percent from his lowest of 20 percent two weeks ago. According to the results of the public opinion poll released by Gallup Korea on Friday, the negative evaluation of the president’s job performance was 68 percent, down two percentage points from two weeks ago.



Respondents in their 70s and older saw the biggest change, with an increase in approval ratings from 37 percent to 53 percent. Respondents cited “diplomacy” (25 percent) and “expanding the number of medical students” (seven percent) as reasons for their positive ratings, with approval ratings rising among supporters of the People Power Party (60 percent) and those over 70 (53 percent). The approval ratings of the ruling party also increased by three percentage points to 31 percent, narrowing the gap with the Democratic Party of Korea (32 percent). The ruling party supporters’ approval ratings are believed to have risen after President Yoon visited the Czech Republic, despite the escalated tensions between the president and the ruling party leader, Han Dong-hoon.



Meanwhile, among the reasons for disapproval, expanding the number of medical students (16 percent) was still the most common, followed by poor communication (13 percent) and the issues surrounding First Lady Kim Keon Hee (six percent), both up three percentage points from two weeks ago. “Some supporters might have shown support for the party due to a sense of crisis,” said a pro-Han source. However, the source also pointed out that if the controversy regarding the first lady is not resolved, the approval rating could drop at any time.



