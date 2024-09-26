Ukraine recaptures key factory from Russian forces. September. 26, 2024 08:11. by Jeong-Soo Hong hong@donga.com.

Ukraine announced on Wednesday that it has retaken a factory complex across the Russia-Ukraine border north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv after four months of Russian control. The victory followed intense close-quarters combat involving Ukrainian special forces. On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya clashed during a tense session of the UN Security Council in New York.



Ukraine's Ministry of Defense stated that the factory had been a key stronghold for Russian forces, who used its 30 concrete and steel structures as a defensible base.



Photographs released by Ukrainian officials showed the national flag flying over the recaptured site, signaling a message to the West about Ukraine’s determination to resist despite being outmatched militarily. The Associated Press suggested that the flag-raising was aimed at galvanizing Western support.



Meanwhile, Russian attacks persisted. In Kharkiv, Russian airstrikes hit a civilian apartment building, killing at least three people.



During the UN Security Council session, Zelensky accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of repeatedly violating international norms and called for the global community to enforce peace. “Russia has no right to use North Korean and Iranian weapons to kill Ukrainians,” Zelensky said, calling both countries “accomplices” to Russia’s actions. He urged for increased Western support, particularly in terms of weaponry.



According to CNN, Zelensky was set to address the UN General Assembly’s General Debate on Wednesday to appeal for further assistance. He will also meet U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday to present a plan for Ukraine’s victory, which includes Ukraine’s potential NATO membership.



Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya did not acknowledge Zelensky’s speech, instead focusing on his mobile phone. He accused Slovenia, which currently holds the Security Council presidency and is a NATO member, of giving Zelensky a "concert stage" by scheduling the meeting.



Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 28, replacing Putin, who has not attended since 2015.



In the U.S., former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the ongoing war in Ukraine during a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia. Trump hinted at the need for an “exit strategy,” contrasting Biden’s commitment to supporting Ukraine until victory.



He questioned Ukraine’s chances against Russia, recalling the historic defeats of Nazi Germany and Napoleonic France. Trump also mocked Zelensky as a "great salesman," suggesting that the Ukrainian leader secures extensive aid each time he visits the U.S.



