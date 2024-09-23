Son Heung-min's two assists end the losing streak. September. 23, 2024 07:45. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur was named the match's Most Valuable Player (MVP) after his two assists helped his team snap a losing streak. He also moved into the top 10 on the English Premier League's (EPL) all-time assists list.



Son Heung-min contributed to his team’s 3-1 victory in the 2024-2025 EPL Fifth Round home match against Brentford on Saturday by assisting on both the come-from-behind equalizer and the final goal. He assisted Brennan Johnson's equalizer in the 28th minute of the first half, making it 1-1, and James Maddison's game-winner in the 40th minute of the second half, putting his team up 2-1. Son was named Man of the Match (MOM), equivalent to the MVP of the game. Soccer stats site FotMob rated Son 9, the highest of any player on either team.



Johnson and Maddison scored their first league goals of the season, each assisted by Son. With his first and second assists of the season, Son increased his offensive tally to four. He had previously scored his first and second goals of the season in the second leg against Everton on August 24.



Son, now in his 10th season in the EPL, increased his total assists in the league to 64, tying him for 18th on the all-time list. Before the Saturday game, the Korean footballer ranked second all-time among Tottenham players. Darren Anderton, who played for Tottenham from 1992-2004, holds the record with 67 assists. Son also added two more assists to reach 100 assists in Europe, according to the football website TransferMarkt.



