2024 Gongju Baekje Marathon set to welcome 10,200 participants. September. 20, 2024 08:12. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

The 2024 Gongju Baekje Marathon will start at Gongju Civic Stadium in South Chungcheong Province. The course follows the Guemgang River and heads out to the surrounding Baekjaekeun-gil. Co-sponsored by the City of Gongju, The Dong-A Ilbo, and Sports Dong-A, the marathon has been a leading masters’ event in the central region since 2003. The Gongju course is known for its flat terrain, with minimal elevation changes, making it beginner-friendly.



Over 10,200 runners have signed up this year, surpassing last year’s by more than 2,000. The event features several race categories, including the full marathon (42.195 km), a 32.195-kilometer course, the half marathon (21.0975 km), and 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races. To accommodate the increased participation, the start and finish lines have been moved outside the stadium, ensuring a safe experience for all runners.



The half-marathon saw the largest surge in registrations, with over 1,000 more participants than last year. The organizing committee attributed this to runners preparing for autumn races such as the Seoul Race (half marathon, 11 kilometers) and the Gyeongju International Marathon (full, half, 10 km, 5 km) in October.



The marathon course offers a scenic route through UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Gongsanseong Fortress, the Tomb of King Muryeong, and the Royal Tombs of Buyeo, highlighting Baekje's 700-year history. This year, the 10 km race has been redesigned as a city route, passing the Tomb of King Muryeong and Baekje Big Bridge for a more enriching historical experience. Participants will also receive tickets to visit local attractions, including Gongsanseong Fortress, the Tomb of King Muryeong, and Seokjang-ri Museum, on Saturday and Sunday this week. A "Shakeout Run" (4.5 kilometers) will be held on Saturday, offering participants a chance to test their fitness and relax before the main event.



한국어