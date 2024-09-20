GS Caltex exports Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Narita Airport. September. 20, 2024 08:11. by 홍석호기자 will@donga.com.

GS Caltex has exported sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), certified under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), to Japan.



On Thursday, GS Caltex announced that it supplied 5,000 kiloliters of "CORSIA SAF" to Narita Airport in Japan on Friday through Itochu Corporation. The SAF supplied by GS Caltex is produced by blending 100% SAF, sourced from the world’s largest biofuel producer, Neste of Finland, with conventional jet fuel. Since last year, GS Caltex has been working with Neste and Itochu to prepare for the supply of CORSIA-certified SAF.



GS Caltex obtained CORSIA certification for its entire SAF production process from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC). Airlines that use CORSIA-certified SAF can officially receive recognition for reducing carbon emissions. The SAF supplied by GS Caltex is set to be sold to Japanese airlines such as ANA and JAL.



Globally, the push for mandatory use of SAF is gaining momentum. The European Union (EU) has mandated that at least 2% of SAF must be blended with conventional jet fuel starting next year, with plans to gradually increase the blending ratio to 70% by 2050. In South Korea, SAF began being supplied to international flights in August, and the government announced plans to require all international flights departing from Korea to use blended SAF fuel starting in 2027.



한국어