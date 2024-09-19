IU donates 225 million won to celebrate 16th anniversary of debut. September. 19, 2024 08:32. by 김소민 기자 somin@donga.com.

Singer IU has donated 225 million won ($168,000) to commemorate the 16th anniversary of her debut. Every year on her debut anniversary, which falls on September 18, IU has been making donations under the name ‘IUAENA,’ which combines her name and her fan club, ‘UAENA.’



IU donated money to the Korean Association for Rare and Incurable Diseases, Milk Delivery for the Elderly, Hansarang Village, and Hansarang Nursery School, according to her agency, Idam Entertainment, on Wednesday. The donations will be used to support children with rare and incurable diseases, deliver milk for the health of the elderly living alone, help pay for replacing old elevators in facilities for the severely disabled, and install amenities in the nursery school.



“It is a great pleasure to be able to do something meaningful jointly with UAENA,” the singer said. “It taught me how good love is for 16 years.”



한국어