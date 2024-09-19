Pager explosion in Lebanon leaves around 2,700 casualties. September. 19, 2024 08:33. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com.

Hundreds of pagers were simultaneously detonated throughout Lebanon, a stronghold of the pro-Iran, anti-Israeli militant group Hezbollah on Tuesday (local time). At least nine people, including an 8-year-old child, were reported to be killed, and more than 2,750 were injured. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, about 200 of the injured were in critical condition, with the death toll expected to increase further. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government claimed that Israel was responsible for the act, and Hezbollah has expressed its intention to retaliate, raising concerns of a large-scale armed conflict.



According to The Associated Press and other media outlets, pagers exploded in major areas including the Lebanese capital Beirut, Tyre, Bekaa, and Hermel for about an hour from 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There was also an explosion in Damascus, the capital of Syria, which borders Lebanon. Many of those who experienced the pager explosions appeared to be Hezbollah members, according to AP reports. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was slightly injured in the explosion and is being treated at a hospital.



Hezbollah reportedly ordered its members to stop using their mobile phones in February due to risks of Israel’s tracking, wiretapping, and hacking activities. Since the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas broke out on October 7 last year, Hezbollah has been in armed conflict with Israel, along with Israel’s increased cyberattacks on Hezbollah.



According to the New York Times, Hezbollah recently purchased more than 3,000 pagers from Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo. Citing U.S. and Western officials, the New York Times also reported that Israel planted small amounts of explosives, a remote detonator, and a program that would sound a signal for several seconds before detonating the pagers. Reuters cited high-ranking Lebanese sources that Israel's intelligence agency Mossad planted explosives in approximately 5,000 pagers imported by Hezbollah several months before the explosion.



