N. Korea reveals HEU production facility for the first time. September. 14, 2024 07:30. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

North Korea has publicly revealed its highly enriched uranium (HEU) production facility for the first time, a critical component of its nuclear weapons program. The site, shown to the world on Friday, is believed by U.S. and South Korean officials to be located at the Kangson complex in South Pyongan Province. However, there is also speculation that it could be part of an expanded facility in Yongbyon or possibly an undisclosed third site. Military sources suggest that, even with the whole operation of just its known facilities in Yongbyon and Kangson, North Korea could potentially produce up to 10 nuclear warheads per year.



North Korean state media, including the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), showcased images of tightly packed centrifuges used for nuclear material production. While inspecting the facility, leader Kim Jong Un remarked, "Just seeing this place fills me with strength. He instructed officials to increase the number of centrifuges and improve their efficiency. He also called for the introduction of a new centrifuge model, currently in its final stage of development, to further strengthen the production of weapons-grade nuclear material.



Centrifuges are essential in producing enriched uranium for nuclear fuel. According to military sources, North Korea is estimated to have between 10,000 and 12,000 centrifuges at Yongbyon and Kangson alone. With 2,000 centrifuges capable of producing about 40 kilograms of HEU per year, North Korea could theoretically secure between 200 and 240 kilograms annually. Given that around 25 kilograms of HEU is required to produce a single nuclear warhead, this would allow North Korea to manufacture 8 to 10 nuclear warheads each year. A government official noted that North Korea may be operating one or two additional secret uranium enrichment facilities, which could further increase its production capacity.



Back in 2010, North Korea invited U.S. nuclear scientist Dr. Siegfried Hecker to view its uranium enrichment facilities in Yongbyon. However, this is the first time the regime has fully disclosed its capabilities to the international community. Analysts believe that this move, just 53 days ahead of the U.S. presidential election, is designed to assert its presence and increase its leverage in potential future negotiations with the U.S. Intelligence agencies also believe North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, having already succeeded in miniaturizing and standardizing tactical nuclear warheads. “The Punggye-ri nuclear test site has been restored to a state where testing could resume at any time,” a South Korean intelligence official said.



