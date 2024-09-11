Padres manager: Kim Ha-seong unlikely to return this year. September. 11, 2024 07:35. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt expressed doubts about Kim Ha-seong's return this season, as the official website MLB.com reported on Tuesday. Before the game against the San Francisco Giants, Shildt mentioned that Kim's physical condition was not where the team had hoped.



The Padres' starting shortstop injured his right shoulder on August 19 while hurriedly returning to first base after a hit and a pickoff attempt during a game against the Colorado Rockies. Diagnosed with shoulder inflammation, Kim was placed on the injured list (IL) for the first time since his MLB debut in 2021. Initially, he was expected to recover within 10 days, but his recovery has been slower than anticipated.



Kim only recently rejoined team practices, including hitting and throwing drills after intensive rehabilitation. However, on Sunday, before the game against San Francisco, he felt discomfort in his injured shoulder again while practicing throws. Shildt commented that Kim's return remains uncertain but noted that the team, fortunately, has other options available.



