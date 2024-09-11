Sculptures of Korean War heroes to be erected in 10 major cities. September. 11, 2024 07:35. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs held a ceremony Tuesday to unveil a sculpture of Adm. Son Won-il (1909–1980) along the Ara Bicycle Path in Gyeyang District, Incheon. This is part of the "HeRoad" project, which aims to install sculptures of Korean War heroes in 10 major cities from Incheon to Busan by the end of the year.



"HeRoad" is a combination of the words "Hero" and "Road," symbolizing the nation's commitment to remembering the sacrifices and dedication of the heroes who defended South Korea during the Korean War.



The sculpture, measuring 3.4 meters wide and 2 meters high, features a brief introduction to Adm. Son’s achievements and includes a photo zone for visitors. The unveiling ceremony was attended by over 60 people, including Minister of Veterans Affairs Kang Jeong-ae, members of Son’s family, Incheon Deputy Mayor Hwang Hyo-jin, and Navy Chief of Staff Yang Yong-mo. Son Myeong-won, the chairman of the National Reconciliation Cooperation Committee and son of Adm. Son, expressed pride in the tribute, saying, "It is deeply moving and an honor to have a monument dedicated to my father here in Incheon."



Adm. Son, often referred to as the "Father of the Korean Navy," was the eldest son of Son Jeong-do, a former chairman of the Provisional Legislative Assembly during the Japanese colonial period. In 1945, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Naval Defense Corps, the precursor to the South Korean Navy. After the establishment of the government in 1948, he became the first Navy Chief of Staff and was instrumental in acquiring South Korea’s first warship, the “Baekdusan.” He led naval victories during the Korean War, including the Battle of Korea Strait, and served as the top military commander during the Incheon Landing Operation, leaving behind the historic proclamation, "The Republic of Korea and UN forces have recaptured the capital city, Seoul." For his distinguished service, he was twice awarded the Taeguk Order of Military Merit.



"By the end of this year, we plan to install sculptures commemorating Korean War heroes in the remaining eight locations, as part of our efforts to foster a culture of remembrance in everyday life," an official from the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs stated.



