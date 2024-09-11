Kate Middleton offers message of hope to fellow cancer patients. September. 11, 2024 07:34. by 이청아 clearlee@donga.com.

Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, the heir to the British throne, recently provided an update on her health following her cancer diagnosis, sharing that she has completed chemotherapy. She also offered words of support to other cancer patients.



“It is with great relief that I can announce I have finally completed my chemotherapy,” the Princess of Wales said in a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. She acknowledged that her illness has been extremely challenging for her family, including her husband, Prince William, and their three children, saying they have had to “find a way to navigate these stormy waters and unknown roads.”



“This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and appreciate the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted,” the Princess of Wales continued. “To all those who are continuing their cancer journey— I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.” Her message was an encouraging note to fellow cancer patients facing similar struggles.



Historically, the British royal family has been quite private about the health of its members. However, when the Princess of Wales was absent from public engagements after attending a Christmas service in December last year, rumors about her health and even speculation about her death began to circulate. Her father-in-law, King Charles III, disclosed his cancer diagnosis in February this year. A month later, Middleton herself shared that the cancer had been discovered during a separate medical procedure. The Associated Press has noted that these public disclosures may have contributed to a rise in the public’s favorable perception of the royal family, as many now see them as more relatable and ordinary, facing the same struggles as everyone else rather than living solely in privilege.



