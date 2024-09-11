Rediscovering love and connection in Chuseok. September. 11, 2024 07:33. .

“Hi, Mom. It’s Seon-ok. Are you there? Can you hear me? Mom, it’s raining.” These words are spoken by a young woman, Kim, as she steps into a radio booth and is encouraged by Choi Gon, a washed-up DJ demoted to a small-town station, to speak into the microphone. Embarrassed by his current position at the rural station, Choi takes his job lightly. He even orders coffee from a local teashop and invites Kim, the shop’s worker, into the booth. “Do you remember? It was raining the day I left home. Do you know I didn’t leave because I hated you? At the time, I thought I did, but looking back, I realize it was the people and the world I hated. You were the only one I didn’t hate, and that’s why I began to hate myself,” Kim confesses, her voice heavy with emotion, much like the rain-soaked countryside of Yeongwol outside the station. “Mom, I make vegetable pancakes whenever it rains, but they never taste like yours. Mom, I miss you. I miss you so much.”



This emotional moment is from the movie “Radio Star,” a film about a fading DJ, Choi Gon, and his loyal manager, Park Min-soo, played by actors Park Joong-hoon and Ahn Sung-ki, respectively. The most memorable quote from the movie is: “There’s hardly a star that shines alone.” This line symbolizes the bond between the DJ and his manager, but it also highlights the importance of listeners—those who lend an ear to the marginalized, giving them a moment to shine. However, the most touching scene for me is Kim’s tearful monologue. It reminds us that we often only recognize the value of those who stand by us when we hit rock bottom. Holidays, especially, provide us with a moment to reflect on the people who remain steadfast in our lives, no matter how tough things get. I hope this Chuseok Holiday allows all of us to remember and appreciate the important people who continue to stand by us.



