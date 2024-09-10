Elon Musk on track to become world’s first trillionaire by 2027. September. 10, 2024 07:56. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, with his wealth expected to surpass $1 trillion. If realized, this milestone would come 111 years after John D. Rockefeller, the founder of Standard Oil, became the world’s first billionaire in 1916.



Citing asset analysis firm Informa Connect Academy, The Guardian reported on Sunday that Musk's fortune has grown at an average annual rate of 110% in recent years. With assets valued at $251 billion, Musk is on track to reach the $1 trillion mark within the next three years. The report also highlighted Gautam Adani, chairman of India’s Adani Group, as another contender for trillionaire status. If Adani maintains his current annual asset growth rate of 123%, he could become the second member of the trillionaire club by 2028.



Other business leaders, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Indonesia’s Barito Pacific Group Chairman Prajogo Pangestu, are expected to join the trillionaire ranks around the same time. By 2030, Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury conglomerate LVMH, and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg are also anticipated to reach trillionaire status.



