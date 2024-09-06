Surge in Telegram users sparks deepfake crime concerns. September. 06, 2024 08:26. by 장은지 jej@donga.com.

Telegram, the mobile messaging app, reached a record number of users in August amid growing concerns over the illegal distribution of disturbing AI-generated deepfake pornography on the platform. The spike in user numbers is closely tied to rising awareness of deepfake-related crimes, prompting fears of potential copycat offenses.



According to data from IGA Works, a leading mobile analytics platform, Telegram's monthly active users (MAU) surged to 3.47 million in August, a jump of 311,130 users from the previous month. This marks the highest number of users since March 2021, when tracking from Android and Apple app markets began.



A significant factor driving this increase has been the rise in teenage users. In just one month, the number of teenage Telegram users grew from 411,754 in July to 511,734 in August, a gain of nearly 100,000. This age group accounted for 32.1% of the overall user increase, the largest share among all demographics.



The surge in teenage users follows widespread media coverage highlighting a troubling legal loophole: domestic law enforcement’s limited ability to regulate overseas platforms like Telegram. This apparent lack of jurisdiction has fueled curiosity among young users. Park Hyeon-joo, a former prosecutor and certified expert on sex crimes, emphasized that there is a dangerous misconception that deepfake crimes are less serious than other digital sexual exploitation cases, such as the infamous "Nth Room" scandal. She warned of an increase in copycat offenses, especially as Telegram's user base continues to grow.



Of particular concern is the high involvement of teenagers in both the perpetration and victimization of deepfake-related crimes. The National Police Agency reported that 31 of the 33 suspects apprehended during an intensive crackdown on such crimes between August 26 and 30 were teenagers. Additionally, data from the Women’s Human Rights Institute of Korea, under the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, revealed that 36.9% of the 781 victims who sought help for deepfake-related crimes between January 1 and August 25 this year were teenagers. Despite these alarming trends, Telegram remains accessible to users as young as 12 years old in South Korea, raising urgent questions about the platform's regulation and the protection of vulnerable users.



