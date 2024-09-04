[Maison&Objet] “RAWROW Unveils Game-Changing Trunks and Bags for the Global Stage”. September. 04, 2024 08:55. (redbk@itdonga.com). The Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP) participates annually in Maison&Objet Paris, the international fair showcasing "decoration, design, and lifestyle" consumer goods. KIDP's Design Korea Exhibition Hall at the event has served as a steppingstone for small and medium-sized businesses with design excellence to reach broader exposure and market opportunities.

This year, KIDP is participating from September 5 to September 9, joined by Korean design businesses showcasing furniture, stationery, tableware, and more. In collaboration with IT Donga, we are introducing 23 design-driven small and medium enterprises participating in Maison&Objet Design Korea.





LEE Wehyun, CEO of RCC / Source: RCC



RAWROW, a South Korean lifestyle brand under RCC, was established in 2011 and specializes in travel essentials such as trunks and bags. LEE Wehyun, CEO of RCC, explained, “RAWROW combines ‘RAW’ and ‘ROW’ to symbolize the ‘repetition of essentials.’ We define the moment you leave home as a ‘journey’ and create everything needed for that journey.”



RAWROW’s travel philosophy is clearly reflected in their trunk products showcased at Maison&Objet: the R TRUNK ALUMINIUM and the R TRUNK FRAME ep.3. The R TRUNK ALUMINIUM is crafted from 6000 series aluminum alloy, commonly used in aviation and shipping, offering excellent resistance to external impacts and ideal protection for belongings. The R TRUNK FRAME ep.3 is made from SORPLAS, a recycled plastic material developed by SONY. Despite being recycled, it provides high strength and flame resistance. RAWROW has finished these trunks with durable exteriors and vibrant colors.



LEE Wehyun emphasized, “A trunk is essentially an extension of a bag for transportation and storage. We designed our products with the goal of making it easier to move large amounts of luggage. RAWROW offers a ‘Lifetime Warranty,’ a program that ensures once you purchase a product, you can use it worry-free. By maintaining and repairing our products, we help reduce waste, which positively impacts the environment.”



R TRUNK FRAME ep.3 by RAWROW / Source: RCC



Both trunks reflect RAWROW’s focus on mobility and storage. They feature a built-in scale in the handle for easy weight measurements, and "silent wheels" that minimize noise and ensure smooth rotation, reducing strain on the user’s wrist. Additionally, there are hidden pockets for convenient storage of small items.



RAWROW, showcasing trunks, bags, and other products at Maison&Objet, will interact directly with visitors and buyers to introduce the products and gather feedback on-site. LEE Wehyun stated, “We look forward to gaining valuable feedback and see our participation in Maison&Objet as a key opportunity for growth toward becoming a global brand.”

TT Handle applied to RAWROW R TRUNK FRAME ep.3 / Source: RCC



RAWROW places great importance on respecting Korean manufacturing culture and nurturing customer relationships. A notable example is one of their stores in Gwangjang Market, a historic site for Korean commerce and the birthplace of the sewing and textile industry. Another example is their collaboration with Daehan Hi-tech on the “R EYE” glasses, which feature the engraving “RAWROW/DAEHAN” on the inside of the temples as a tribute to the artisans involved. The “MINU WAX CANVAS” bag, introduced by RAWROW in 2015, was named after a customer named Minu who bought the brand’s first bag at a flea market before its official launch.



LEE Wehyun concluded, “Before creating a product, we spend considerable time ensuring it reflects RAWROW’s essence. We strive to be able to explain every detail, from the choice of materials and colors to the design and functionality. RAWROW prioritizes practicality over aesthetics, focusing on creating products that truly enhance everyday life. By continuously refining our technology and expertise, we aim to build a brand with a legacy that lasts for over a hundred years.”





Kang Hyeongseok (redbk@itdonga.com),