K-pop documentaries explore the genre's global popularity. September. 03, 2024 07:55. by 사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com.

Recently, several overseas documentary series have looked in-depth at K-pop's global expansion, including its localization in foreign markets. Renowned producers have produced some of these documentaries. While previous documentaries focused on live performances by BTS, BLACKPINK, and others, the recent overseas documentaries differ in that they go beyond the performances to analyze the Korean entertainment industry in depth. “K-pop is now a visual genre that combines colorful costumes and flawless performances,” said Joseph Chang, co-CEO of Kakao Entertainment, who appeared in the documentary Made in Korea. “It will continue to grow as a global phenomenon.”



On Friday, Apple TV+ released a six-part documentary series, "Welcome to K-Pop: K-Pop Idols." The series, which explores the backstage endeavors of various K-pop artists, features DR Music's four-member multinational girl band Black Swan, solo artist Jessie, and the nine-member boy band Cravity. The documentary highlights the challenges faced by the foreign members of BLACKSWAN as they struggle to learn Korean, rap, and dance, as well as the conflicts that arise among the members while living in Korea.



The eight-part documentary Popstar Academy: KATSEYE tells the story of the creation of KATSEYE, a joint girl band formed by HYBE and Geffen Records in the United States. The group comprises three Americans, one Swiss, one Filipino, and one Korean. The documentary features many renowned producers and trainers who have worked with global pop stars such as Madonna and Britney Spears.



These K-pop documentaries have been produced by renowned international crews. Made in Korea, which is about Dear Alice, was produced by Nigel Hall, the creator of The X Factor, the talent show that launched the boy band One Direction. Meanwhile, Welcome to K-Pop was produced by former Emmy Award winners Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin.



