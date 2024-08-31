Jolie cries during eight-minute standing ovation in Venics. August. 31, 2024 15:15. by 이지윤기자 asap@donga.com.

"It seems like Angelina Jolie is likely to win her first Academy Award for Best Actress." On Thursday (local time), at the premiere of the new film “Maria” held at the 81st Venice Film Festival, the audience gave a standing ovation for eight minutes after the movie ended, accompanied by enthusiastic cheers. Angelina Jolie, the lead actress of the film who was present at the event, couldn't hold back her emotions and shed tears.



The film media outlet Variety reported that Angelina Jolie is highly likely to be nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards early next year for her role in "Maria." The New York Times also indicated that Jolie's nomination for Best Actress at next year's Oscars seems almost certain. Foreign media outlets have also praised Jolie's performance in "Maria," describing it as exceptional.



At the press conference held immediately after the screening, the first question posed to Jolie was, "Are you expecting to win an Academy Award?" Jolie responded, "I only focused on doing my best for the opera fans and the family of Maria Callas." She emphasized her dedication to the film, which is a biographical portrayal of the later years of Greek-American opera singer Maria Callas (1923–1977). Maria is the final installment in director Pablo Larraín's trilogy of female narratives, following “Jackie” (2016) and “Spencer” (2021). The film is set to be released on Netflix later this year.



한국어