Yoon vows to increase agricultural funding to 5 trillion won by 2027. August. 31, 2024 15:15. by 송혜미 기자 1am@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to increase agricultural direct funding to five trillion won by 2027, emphasizing the sector's critical role in ensuring food security. This initiative aims to bolster farming, a key future growth industry, by significantly enhancing subsidies that support farmers' incomes.



The president outlined this plan in his congratulatory remarks delivered by his senior policy advisor at the 2024 A Farm Show on Friday. He highlighted the growing importance of food security amid geopolitical and geoeconomic conflicts, global supply chain disruptions, and climate change. President Yoon stressed the need to innovate farming through advanced technology, creating more jobs and making rural communities more livable.



The president also committed to aggressively supporting farming-related startups, enabling young people's innovative ideas to drive new product development and job creation. Additionally, Yoon noted that the government would expand customized medical, caregiving, and welfare services for agricultural communities and improve residential conditions through systematic spatial development.



