[Maison&Objet] IAAC Crafts: Shaping Everyday Life and Emotions Through Ceramics

The Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP) participates annually in Maison&Objet Paris, the international fair showcasing "decoration, design, and lifestyle" consumer goods. KIDP's Design Korea Exhibition Hall at the event has served as a steppingstone for small and medium-sized businesses with design excellence to reach broader exposure and market opportunities.

This year, KIDP is participating from September 5 to September 9, joined by Korean design businesses showcasing furniture, stationery, tableware, and more. In collaboration with IT Donga, we are introducing 23 design-driven small and medium enterprises participating in Maison&Objet Design Korea.



Ceramics transcend tradition, culture, and regional characteristics, being widely used across human cultures. Although commonly used in daily life, ceramics can rise to the level of art when crafted by skilled hands. A unique aspect of ceramics is that their value and beauty remain unchanged over time, requiring no explanation for their functionality or aesthetic appeal.

Tuuli Collection by IAAC Crafts features a lively texture and a warm glaze / Source: IAAC Crafts



An acclaimed ceramic design studio in Korea, IAAC Crafts was founded in 2013 by ceramist JEON Hyunji. Specializing in timeless designs that celebrate the natural beauty of clay, the studio aims to transform ceramics into an accessible and enjoyable art form. Their mission is to enrich everyday life by revealing the hidden stories and exquisite craftsmanship behind their creations.



As a ceramic design studio, IAAC Crafts aims to “Make the difficult simple, the simple deep, and the deep enjoyable.” They strive to express complex and challenging materials in the most elegant and beautiful way possible, allowing users to appreciate their value effortlessly. Through simple designs, they convey their unique aesthetics and reinterpret traditional craftsmanship in a modern context to offer profound experiences and inspiration.

Mitte Collection by IAAC Crafts highlights the natural color of clay without artificial glazes / Source: IAAC Crafts



Thanks to their relentless efforts, IAAC Crafts has presented a wide spectrum of ceramics, ranging from everyday items to objets d’art, for various industries including fashion, beauty, and restaurants. In the fashion industry, the company has collaborated with renowned brands such as Hermès, CHANEL, AMOREPACIFIC, and NONFICTION, and has maintained ongoing partnerships with Michelin-starred restaurants and chefs in New York, Tokyo, and Seoul.



The product to be showcased at Maison&Objet is the “Shell Collection,” launched last winter. The shapes of marine creatures found on sandy beaches, along with the irregular curves and spiral beauty of shells, have long inspired many artists and symbolize abundance, fertility, wealth, and honor in both Eastern and Western cultures.

Shell Rest; Coral by IAAC Crafts / Source: IAAC Crafts



IAAC Crafts’ Shell Rest was inspired by traditional chopstick rests from the East but is designed to accommodate Western cutlery as well. It comes in three forms—trumpet, conch, and coral—and two colors—silver and white, resulting in a total of eight variations. The Shell Rest has been selected as a “2024 Global Premium Living Goods” by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and by the KIDP, and is loved both domestically and internationally. The new product, Shell-let, is a goblet combining sculptural elements of marine creatures and is proposed as a fitting table accessory for this year’s holiday season.

Shell Rest; Trumpet by IAAC Crafts / Source: IAAC Crafts



As Jeon Hyunji, CEO of IAAC Crafts, stated, “Maison&Objet has been my dream stage since my art school days. By a fortunate chance, I was recommended by the Hyundai Department Store and connected with the Korea Institute of Design Promotion, which allowed IAAC Crafts to showcase its product line at Maison&Objet. I plan to reveal the true essence of IAAC Crafts to buyers from all over the world in Paris, France.”



She added, ‘In the fourth quarter of this year, we plan to open pop-up stores in Korea and Tokyo to showcase our diverse new products. As IAAC Crafts has established itself as a specialized ceramic brand, we will continue to deliver high-quality living products and strive to expand from a local brand into a global high-end living brand.



