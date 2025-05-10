Two-way prospect Kim Sung-jun signs with Texas Rangers

U.S. local media reported Thursday that Kim Sung-jun, Korea’s top up-and-coming two-way baseball prospect, has agreed to sign with the Texas Rangers.Francys Romero of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America broke the news on social media, saying Kim, a standout from Gwangju’s Jeil High School and often dubbed “Korea’s Shohei Ohtani,” has reached a verbal agreement with the Rangers.Kim is set to travel to the U.S. for a medical examination and to finalize the deal after completing his current commitments in Korea — the 79th Golden Lion Flag National High School Baseball Tournament and the final round of the Weekend League, which runs through May 17.The signing bonus is reportedly $1.3 million, surpassing the bonuses previously given to other Korean prospects like Bae Ji-hwan of the Pittsburgh Pirates ($1.2 million) and Jang Hyun-seok of the Los Angeles Dodgers ($900,000), both of whom entered the majors through international amateur signings. Kim is said to have opted to pursue a Major League Baseball career in May rather than wait for the Korea Baseball Organization rookie draft in September, influenced in part by Texas’ lucrative offer.The Rangers also enticed Kim with a two-way development program modeled after his idol, superstar Shohei Ohtani. Cho Yoon-chae, head coach of the Jeil High School baseball team, noted that Texas officials, including top executives, visited the school three to four times this year to demonstrate their interest. Cho added that the Rangers' dual-role development plan likely played a key role in Kim’s decision, as it is difficult to continue as a two-way player in Korea’s domestic leagues.So far this season, Kim has posted impressive numbers on both sides of the ball. As a pitcher, he has recorded two wins, one loss, 33 strikeouts, and a 1.13 ERA, with a fastball topping out at 154 km/h (95.7 mph), along with a curveball, slider, and splitter. At the plate, he has appeared in 10 games, batting .333 (13-for-39) with one home run, eight RBIs, 11 runs scored, and three stolen bases. His versatility extends to the field, where he can handle all infield positions.Kim, who dreams of following in Ohtani’s footsteps, is known for his confidence in excelling both as a pitcher and hitter — and even mirrors his role model’s good deeds, such as picking up trash at games. Once the deal is finalized, Kim will become the fifth alumnus from Gwangju Jeil High School to reach MLB, following Kim Byung-hyun, Seo Jae-eung, Choi Hee-seop, and Kang Jung-ho.Gwangju Jeil High School will next face Gyeongbuk High School in the tournament’s round of 16 on May 12.Meanwhile, six scheduled games for the second Golden Lion Flag tournament on May 9 at Mokdong and Shinwol Baseball Stadiums in Seoul were postponed. On May 10, four matches, including Baeksong High School vs. Cheongdam High School, are set to take place at the same venues.Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com