Electric car crashes into tent in Ganghwa County. August. 27, 2024 07:33. by 인천=공승배 기자 ksb@donga.com.

An electric car driven by a man in his 60s crashed into a tent at a beach in Ganghwa Island, Incheon, injuring two people. The driver claimed it was caused by “sudden acceleration.”



According to the Ganghwa Police Station in Incheon on Monday, an EV6 electric car driven by a man in his 60s rushed into a tent set up in a camping ground at Dongmak Beach in Hwado-myeon, Ganghwa County, at around 7:07 p.m. on Sunday. Two people in the tent were injured in the accident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment by emergency services. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.



Near the beach is a roadside parking area with a sidewalk between the parking lot and the area with antipathes japonica trees on the sand. The police investigation determined that the vehicle had crossed the sidewalk while parking and struck a tent that had been set up in the area with trees. The vehicle stopped after hitting the tent and crashing into a fixture on the beach. According to police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. In addition to the driver, there was a passenger in the car, but neither was injured.



The driver reportedly claimed in the police investigation that the vehicle jumped out of control while parking. The police plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident, such as whether it was caused by sudden acceleration or driving negligence, after securing the event data recorder (EDR) and dashcam. “After investigating the driver at the scene, we found that he did not drink alcohol or take drugs, so he was sent home,” a police officer said. “We plan to summon the driver to investigate the exact cause of the accident.”



