[Maison&Objet] PIGLAB: "Transforming Daily Life with Sustainable Household Product Designs". August. 26, 2024 16:18. pengo@itdonga.com. The Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP) participates annually in Maison&Objet Paris, the international fair showcasing "decoration, design, and lifestyle" consumer goods. KIDP's Design Korea Exhibition Hall at the event has served as a steppingstone for small and medium-sized businesses with design excellence to reach broader exposure and market opportunities.

This year, KIDP is participating from September 5 to September 9, joined by Korean design businesses showcasing furniture, stationery, tableware, and more. In collaboration with IT Donga, we are introducing 23 design-driven small and medium enterprises participating in Maison&Objet Design Korea.



PIGLAB CEO Jo Sung-hyun / source: IT Donga



PIGLAB, led by CEO Jo Sung-hyun, is a home and lifestyle brand that focuses on upcycling design. The company promotes a more sustainable world by recycling waste resources and introducing ideas that can transform everyday life.

PIGLAB CEO Jo Sung-hyun participated in the development of various products during his 15-year career as a product designer. During those years, he came to realize the serious amount of plastic wasted in the process of making and using products, and decided to start an eco-friendly design business to address this issue, establishing PIGLAB last year.

PIGLAB not only uses eco-friendly materials in their products but also designs them for longevity, discouraging single-use and disposal habits. The aim is to minimize the likelihood of their upcycled products becoming waste again. The CEO emphasized that they also incorporate designs featuring cute shapes of endangered flora and fauna, which appeal to consumers, raise awareness about environmental pollution, and ensure that the products are convenient for daily use.



Snail Unboxing Cutters / source: IT Donga



Two products that exemplify PIGLAB's philosophy are the Snail Unboxing Cutter and the Turtle Bottle Opener. Both products will be showcased at this year's Maison&Objet.

The Snail Unboxing Cutter is a handy tool for opening delivery boxes. While its body texture appears to be plastic, it is in fact made from waste wood using cellulose covalent bonding technology. This allows for zero plastic production while being suitable for mass manufacture.

The blade is made of zirconia ceramics, a high-value mineral second only to diamond in hardness. Unlike metal, it does not oxidize and rust. The blade is sharp on both ends, allowing it to be reversed for a fresh blade when one side wears down.

Depending on how it is held, the cutter can open boxes or cut thin paper such as in envelopes. It also has a magnet on the bottom, allowing it to be attached to places like the front door - useful for those who want to open packages immediately upon delivery.



Turtle Bottle Openers / source: IT Donga



The Turtle Bottle Opener similarly is designed for sustainability and convenience. It is made from recycled nylon sourced from discarded fishing nets. The CEO explained that the product was inspired by blue sea turtles, noting that 1.2 million tons of fishing nets are discarded in the world's oceans annually, killing over 1 million marine animals.

Beyond its bottle-opening function, the Turtle Bottle Opener includes features for opening twist-off caps, useful for those with weaker wrists. Its tail also serves as a can opener, useful for those worried about breaking nails.

The product's magnetic base allows it to be attached to refrigerators, doubling as a decorative item. A key-ring version is also available to have on the go.

CEO Jo Sung-hyun expressed high expectations for participating in Maison&Objet, a prestigious event in the design industry, marking their first step into the global market. He also shared plans to introduce new products by October, shoring up their product lineup to promote the brand to a broader customer base, especially those overseas.



Article by Kim Young-woo, IT Donga (pengo@itdonga.com)