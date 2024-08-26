Samsung, LG unveil AI-based home appliance to target European market. August. 26, 2024 07:43. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are targeting the European market by joining ‘IFA 2024’, Europe’s largest information technology (IT) and home appliance exhibition, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year.



According to the home appliance industry on Sunday, the 2024 IFA will be held in Berlin, Germany, from September 6 to 10 (local time). The global smart home market is expected to see more intensified competition, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), as well as growing attention on energy-efficient heat pump cooling and heating systems, which are on the rise in Europe.



Samsung Electronics’ delegation will be led by Han Jong-hee, head of the Device Experience (DX) Division and vice chairman of the Home Appliances (DA) Business Division. Samsung will exhibit its flagship AI home appliance lineup, including the all-in-one washer and dryer ‘Bespoke AI Combo,’ the premium refrigerator ‘Bespoke AI Family Hub,’ and the all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner ‘Bespoke AI Steam.’ Plans are also underway to introduce connected services and functions for AI home appliances, such as its smart home platform ‘SmartThings’ and security solution ‘Nox.’



President Cho Joo-wan and H&A Business Division Leader (President) Ryu Jae-cheol will visit the LG Electronics exhibition. LG is planning to unveil a new drum washing machine with a width of 25 inches, which is 1 inch longer than the existing model, with a washing capacity of 3 kilograms. The new product was developed to identify European consumers’ needs for a larger washing capacity to accommodate increased household members while smaller in size and more price competitive than the 27-inch model.



LG Electronics also plans to introduce its recently released all-in-one robot vacuum cleaner, the LG Roboking AI All-in-One, and the Code Zero A9X All-in-One Tower Combi, which combines a stick vacuum cleaner and a robot vacuum cleaner.



