Korea, U.S. begin division-level combined amphibious landing drill. August. 26, 2024 07:42. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The Navy and Marine Corps of South Korea and the United States are set to hold the 2024 Ssangyong exercise this Monday through next Saturday around Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province and on the country's eastern coast.



As part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield, a KORUS combined military drill, the Ssangyong exercise is conducted amphibiously at the division level. To better respond to any emergencies such as Pyongyang’s full-scale invasion, the two nations’ Navy and Marine Corps practice a scenario where they secure a beachhead on the east coast to put large-scale combined forces into the rear area of North Korea for an inland advance. The regime has previously been upset by the drill that it criticized as a “war game to invade in Pyongyang.” After the Ssangyong drill was put to a halt in 2008 due to denuclearization negotiations under the Moon administration, it was resumed last year to upgrade from the brigade to the division level.



More than 40 ships are ready for the upcoming combined drill, including the amphibious assault ship Boxer of the U.S. Navy and two large-scale transport ships of South Korea. Likewise, it involves over 40 aircraft, such as the F-35B of the U.S. Marine Corps - an aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing – and the ROK Navy’s amphibious helicopter, and 40 amphibious assault armored vehicles. A total of 10,000 forces or so are set to participate. The British Commandos, which first joined the drill last year, will contribute this year as well.



