Prompt meeting required between ruling and opposition leaders

August. 26, 2024

The meeting between the ruling and opposition party leaders, originally scheduled for Sunday but postponed due to the COVID-19 diagnosis of Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung, is facing difficulty rescheduling and selecting an agenda. Although People Power Party leader Han agreed to meet at the request of Lee, the meeting stalled after Han suggested broadcasting the entire meeting live on TV, which the Democratic Party of Korea rejected.



The ruling PPP is insisting on a live broadcast format, arguing that any agreement reached after the meeting could be announced distorted if the talks are held behind closed doors as usual. Han pointed out that Lee had also suggested a TV debate to Kim Gi-hyeon, the former leader of the ruling party, in June of last year, saying, “It's hard to agree to meet behind closed doors and pretend to make efforts where the public cannot see.” The Democratic Party of Korea argues that a live televised meeting is unrealistic and unprecedented. They argue that a live broadcast would make the leaders more conscious of their supporters and more likely to repeat old arguments rather than engage in meaningful discussions and reach a compromise through concessions.



When we are not in a period of tangled politics affecting state affairs, a live broadcast of the talks might be considered. However, now is the time for Han and Lee to meet, open the dialogue, and establish some form of contact. This is not the time for a televised debate that would clearly highlight their differences.



We hope that Han will reconsider this proposal, which has become an obstacle to holding talks sooner. Whether it is for the sake of transparent talks or, as the opposition party claims, to strengthen his own position, Han should demonstrate the flexibility to show that sometimes a step backward is good politics. It is true that former party leader Kim Han-gil in 2013 and Lee Jae-myung proposed a live broadcast to the ruling party last year, but even then, it was just talking, not action.



The last one-on-one meeting between the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties was the Hwang Woo-yea-Kim Han-gil meeting in 2013. With the September regular session of the National Assembly just around the corner, there are many pending issues related to people's livelihoods, national finances, and demands for truth. These include the Financial Investment Income Tax scheduled to be implemented next January, bills such as providing 250,000 won to everyone, special probes into the death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun, and issues related to First Lady Kim Keon Hee. For the ruling and opposition parties to address these issues effectively through leadership talks, it is crucial that the meeting itself is conducted sincerely and promptly, rather than focusing on the format of a TV debate.



