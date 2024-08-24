Late Lee Sun-kyun to be honored at Busan International Film Festival. August. 24, 2024 07:30. by 사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com.

The late actor Lee Sun-kyun has been posthumously selected as the recipient of the Korean Film Achievement Award at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). This prestigious recognition will be accompanied by a special program titled "A Beautiful Person, Lee Sun-kyun," dedicated to his memory.



The BIFF Executive Committee announced on Friday that Lee Sun-kyun would receive this year's Korean Film Achievement Award, which honors filmmakers who have made significant contributions to the advancement and global reach of Korean cinema. The award ceremony is scheduled for October 2nd during the festival's opening ceremony.



To celebrate his legacy, the festival will screen six of Lee Sun-kyun's most iconic works and host a special talk event. Among the films selected are his early breakout roles in "Paju" (2009), for which he won the Best Actor Award at the 2010 Las Palmas International Film Festival, "Our Sunhi" (2013), and "A Hard Day" (2014). His performance in "Paju" was particularly noted for its nuanced portrayal of a character grappling with a sense of mission, while "A Hard Day" showcased his ability to embody intense, morally complex roles



Additionally, the festival will feature screenings of "Parasite" (2019), the first Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes and later secure four Academy Awards, as well as his final film, "Land of Happiness" (2024), where he played a principled soldier entangled in a presidential assassination plot. The acclaimed drama "My Mister" (2018), which touched many with its poignant storytelling and Lee's warm, understated performance, will also be highlighted. Episode 5 of this 16-episode series will be screened, as it is highly regarded for capturing the depth of emotion in Lee's portrayal of Park Dong-hoon.



The 29th Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 2 to 11 at the Busan Cinema Center.



