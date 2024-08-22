Barack Obama backs Kamala Harris. August. 22, 2024 07:43. by 시카고=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

In a keynote address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday, former President Barack Obama praised Kamala Harris as a candidate poised to make history. “Kamala Harris will be a president who blazes a new trail for America,” Obama said, rallying support for Harris, who is aiming to become the first female president. He used a variation of his 2008 campaign slogan, “Yes, we can,” to emphasize his support.



“The torch has been passed to Harris. It's up to all of us to fight for America,” Obama urged, encouraging people to vote. Earlier, Michelle Obama took the stage and highlighted the theme of hope. “America, the hope is coming back,” the former first lady said. “The fate of America is in our hands. We must take action.”



The audience, including many Democratic delegates and supporters, welcomed Obama, a former Illinois senator, and Michelle, a Chicago native. The delegates formally endorsed Harris as their presidential candidate through a roll call vote. “It’s an honor to be your candidate,” Harris said in a live video from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a nearby swing state. “We’re going to forge a new path.”



