S. Korean, Chinese youth join cultural exchange program in five years. August. 22, 2024 07:43. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

A delegation of 50 young South Koreans met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong on Tuesday. They arrived in China a day before to join the South Korea-China youth exchange program, which was resumed in five years. The South Korean delegation also met with the South Korean Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho the same day. They plan to go on a field trip to businesses and participate in cultural experiences in Beijing City and Qinghai Province on a six-day visit by this Saturday.



Vice Foreign Minister Chen said that the two nations are close neighbors and inseparable partners, adding that their cooperative relations and friendship date back many years thanks to their geographical proximity, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He stressed that strong ties between young people in the two countries are significant for longer-term progress in mutual relations. He hoped the delegates would endorse and help enhance the friendship between the two neighbors.



The bilateral youth exchange program between South Korea and China, jointly organized by the Korea Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, was halted in 2019 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This May, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Prime Minister Li Chang agreed to resume this cultural exchange program at a meeting held on the occasion of the trilateral summit talk among South Korea, China, and Japan.



The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs set up the delegation by inviting those aged 24 to 34 with great interest and understanding of China in a public competition last year. South Korean 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong-kyun addressed a kick-off ceremony on Monday: "I hope that the delegation will broaden their knowledge on this trip with a sense of pride and responsibility as a citizen diplomat, and mutual respect for cultural differences.”



한국어