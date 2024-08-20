Pres. Yoon to visit Czech Republic next Month. August. 20, 2024 08:40. by 홍석호 기자 will@donga.com.

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to visit the Czech Republic next month, accompanied by a delegation of prominent business leaders, including Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and SK Group, Chung Eui-sun, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, and Park Jeong-won, chairman of Doosan Group.



According to industry sources on Monday, the KCCI and KOTRA are currently recruiting members for an economic delegation to accompany President Yoon on his visit. The delegation will travel to Prague, where they will participate in business forums and engage in consultations with local business leaders. Companies including Hyundai Motor, POSCO, and Doosan have already expressed their intention to join the delegation. Chairman Chey is reportedly accompanying the delegation in his capacity as the chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



This visit highlights ongoing cooperation between Korean companies and the Czech Republic. Notably, Doosan Group is part of the 'Team Korea Consortium (Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Daewoo Construction, Doosan Energy),' which was recently selected as the preferred bidder for a new nuclear power plant project in the Czech Republic. Hyundai Motor, which established a production facility in Nosovice in 2006 and has been manufacturing vehicles there since 2008, also plays a significant role, producing over 340,000 cars last year and employing more than 3,000 people. Chairman Chung also paid a courtesy call on Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in 2022.



