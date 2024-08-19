Kim Min-hee wins best performance award at Locarno film festival. August. 19, 2024 08:43. by 김기윤 pep@donga.com.

Actress Kim Min-hee (42) has won the Best Performance Award at the Locarno International Film Festival for her role in Hong Sang-soo's new film ‘By the Stream.’ Announced as one of the winners of the Best Performance Award in International Competition at the 77th Locarno International Film Festival on Saturday, Kim said, “Thank you, director Hong Sang-soo, for making a beautiful movie. I love your movies so much. Thank you for letting me work with you.” After receiving the award, Kim was seen holding Hong's hand. Since last year, the Locarno Film Festival has made its Best Actor and Best Actress awards gender-neutral, giving the honor to two actors.



On the night, the other Best Performance Award went to four actors for their roles in the Lithuanian-Latvian co-production ‘Drowning Dry.’ The Golden Leopard, the top prize in the International Competition, was awarded to Lithuanian director Saulė Bliuvaitė's debut feature ‘Toxic.’



Held every August in the southern Swiss resort city of Locarno, the Locarno International Film Festival is one of the world's six largest film festivals. It showcases artistic, experimental, and auteur-theory films.



