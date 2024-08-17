Yoon launches ‘North Korea Freedom and Human Rights Fund’ TF. August. 17, 2024 08:01. by 고도예 기자, 신나리 기자 yea@donga.com.

The government, led by the President's Office, established a task force team on Friday to initiate implementation efforts, including the creation of a 'North Korea Freedom and Human Rights Fund.' These follow-up actions commenced the day after President Yoon Suk Yeol unveiled a unification plan centered on freedom during his Liberation Day speech.



According to the President's Office, the task force, which includes First Deputy Director of the National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo, Unification Secretary Lee In-bae, and Unification Minister Kim Young-ho, is advancing plans to establish a North Korea Freedom and Human Rights Fund and to prepare a consultative body for inter-Korean working-level dialogue. In a phone call with The Dong-A Ilbo, an official from the Presidential Office said, "We are currently reviewing fundraising methods for the fund. While it is not yet confirmed whether the fund can be established within the year, our policy is to quickly activate support for private activities in North Korea." The North Korea Freedom and Human Rights Fund is a government-established initiative to support civic groups involved in human rights activities related to North Korea.



During a press conference on the same day, Minister Kim Young-ho was asked whether President Yoon's unification plan, announced the previous day, implied "unification by absorption," which would ultimately incorporate North Korea into the South Korean system. He emphasized, "That is not the policy of our government if you define it that way." When asked how the government plans to bring North Korea to the table for dialogue, he responded, "Since we proposed a dialogue consultative body through the Liberation Day congratulatory speech, the next step is to wait for North Korea’s response."



When asked about the possibility of halting loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea—an issue sensitive to the North Korean leadership—as part of the proposed dialogue, Minister Kim said that he would not suggest such a measure. He explained, "The loudspeaker broadcasts are a response to North Korea's provocation with the filth balloons."



