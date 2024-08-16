European leagues of football begins. August. 16, 2024 07:48. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

The 2024-2025 season of the European leagues of football, which will keep their fans up at night, began. Spain’s La Liga was the first one to start among five major European leagues, with a match between Athletic Club and Getafe at 2 a.m. on Friday.



Five major European leagues are the Top 5 leagues of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in the U.K., Italy, Spain, Germany, and France. The English Premier League (EPL) and Ligue 1 of France will begin on Saturday, and the Serie A of Italy will have its first match of the season on Sunday, followed by the Bundesliga of Germany on August 24.



Son Heung-min who will compete in his 10th season in the EPL will aim for 200 attack points, which include both goals and assists. He has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur for the last nine seasons since the 2015-2016 season, recording a total of 182 attack points in the EPL with 120 goals and 62 assists.



If Son maintains a similar level of scoring ability as the last season, in which he ranked in eighth position for personal scoring with 17 goals, and scores two-digit goals for the ninth season in a row, he will reach 200 attack points before Raheem Sterling who scored eight goals in the last season. The South Korean footballer, who will begin the season with an away game against Leicester City on Tuesday, said he would like to find out what his limits were this season.



