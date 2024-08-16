Workforce in Korea’s public sector ages rapidly. August. 16, 2024 07:47. by 전혜진 기자, 세종=김도형기자 sunrise@donga.com,dodo@donga.com.

The public sector workforce in South Korea is aging rapidly. Research found that seven out of ten newly added government employees over the past decade are over the age of 50. In contrast, the number of civil servants in their 30s has decreased by more than 3,000 during the same period. This trend reflects a growing exodus of younger civil servants or the MZ generation employees from the public sector, leading to an accelerated aging of the workforce.



According to data provided by Rep. Yang Boo-nam of the Democratic Party of Korea, based on figures from the Ministry of Personnel Management, the number of government employees aged 50 and above increased from 35,385 in 2014 to 50,438 last year, marking a 42.5% increase (15,053 employees) over the past decade. During the same period, the overall number of general civil servants rose by 14.3% (21,983 employees), meaning the increase in older employees significantly outpaced the overall growth, accounting for 68% of the total increase.



This trend is particularly evident in key government departments, where young civil servants, traditionally on the path to becoming senior officials, are increasingly shifting to private sector jobs or the legal profession. For instance, the Ministry of Economy and Finance saw three junior officials, all administrative exam passers, leave their positions earlier this year to pursue law school. Similarly, the Financial Services Commission's Capital Markets Bureau lost two officials in their 20s and one junior official, who also opted for law school around the same time.



The National Tax Service, which employs about 21,000 people, is facing a sharp decline in the competition rate for civil service exams and an increasing number of young employees leaving the agency. Working-level tax office employees are increasingly declining in popularity due to the significant burden of having to directly confront taxpayers on sensitive tax issues and the slower promotion rate compared to other government departments. A source within the tax authority expressed concern, adding, “More employees in their 30s and 40s are leaving the National Tax Service after gaining enough experience to transition to the private sector. Finding skilled young workers is becoming increasingly difficult, which is a concern for the entire organization.”



