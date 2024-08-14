Harris’s rising poll numbers hinge on her defense against Trump. August. 14, 2024 07:56. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Vice President Kamala Harris, officially confirmed as the Democratic presidential nominee on August 5, is experiencing a steady rise in approval ratings, surpassing Republican candidate Donald Trump in both national polls and key battleground states.



On Monday, Politico, the American digital newspaper company, identified five major challenges Harris must address to secure the presidency: holding press conferences, countering attacks from the Trump campaign, handling economic issues, managing border and immigration policies, and navigating the Israel agenda.



Since becoming the Democratic nominee, Harris has yet to hold a formal press conference or interview. This is likely related to criticism she faced for her perceived lack of preparedness during early interviews on immigration issues as vice president. According to the Washington Post, even during an encounter with reporters on August 8, Harris answered only six questions, with responses to each question no longer than two sentences.



Trump has seized on this, claiming Harris "is not smart enough" or "competent enough" to handle press conferences. With less than three months until the November 5 election, avoiding the media is becoming increasingly untenable.



Politico also noted that Harris's performance in the upcoming TV debates, particularly her response to Trump's personal attacks, will be critical. Trump has previously disparaged Harris by questioning her intelligence and claiming her nomination was solely due to her being a Black woman. Harris will need to respond to such remarks clearly and convincingly.



Harris's support among young voters in battleground states is particularly notable. According to polling firm SocialSphere, she leads Trump by a significant margin among voters aged 18-29 in seven key states, with 51% support compared to Trump's 42%.



