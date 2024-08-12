Incheon Landing Commemoration Week to be held Sept. 6-12. August. 12, 2024 09:29. by Kum-Chun Hwang kchwang@donga.com.

The city of Incheon announced Sunday that it will partner with the Navy to hold a commemorative week from Sept. 6 to 12 to mark the 74th anniversary of the Incheon Landing during the Korean War.



The commemorative week, which will be held under the theme of ‘Incheon as an International Peace City, Freedom Gained through Sacrifice,’ will feature 30 events. Firstly, an official ceremony will be held on September 11 at Piers 1-8 of Incheon Port (Inner Harbor). The Incheon Landing took place on September 15, 80 days after North Korea's invasion of South Korea triggered the Korean War. Still, this year, the commemorative date has been moved to September 11 because it falls on the Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holiday. Until last year, the ceremony was held off the coast of Incheon, but the venue has been moved to Inner Harbor to increase people’s participation.



During the Commemorative Week, there are also events for people to experience the Navy's warships at Palmi Island, which served as an outpost during the Incheon Landing. Prior to the landing, members of the Kelo Unit (North Korea intelligence unit) recaptured Palmi-do from North Korea after exchange of fires with North Korean forces, taking the lead in the Allied Forces’ operation. Other events include a UN Peace Camp with international students in Korea from countries that participated in the UN Allied Forces and a children's drawing contest.



