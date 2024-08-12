Korean athletes deliver dramatic performances full of twist. August. 12, 2024 09:26. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

The Paris Olympics ended on Sunday after 17 days of drama, featuring 'delightful twists' and 'challenges as worthy as winning a medal.' Korea's medal prospects were not promising, with 144 athletes—the fewest since the 1948 Montreal Games—competing. Despite this, the Taegeuk Warriors delivered dramatic performances full of twists. They won 13 gold medals (as of 6 p.m. on Sunday), matching their record set in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, and more than doubled their pre-Olympic goal of five gold medals.



Korea's total medal tally reached 30, with eight silver and nine bronze medals. The country, which began its gold medal streak with Oh Sang-uk’s victory in the men’s fencing individual sabre on July 28, the day after the Games opened, had already surpassed its goal by winning five gold medals in three days. Since August 1, Korea has secured five gold medals in a row.



For Kim Yu-jin, who entered the Games ranked 24th in the world in women's taekwondo and went on to win a surprise gold medal, it was a series of endless challenges. After qualifying for the Olympics at the last minute through domestic and continental tournaments, she defeated the world’s No. 1, No. 2, No. 4, and No. 5 ranked athletes to win the gold medal.



For Ban Hyo-jin, Oh Ye-won, and Yang Ji-in, who won gold medals in shooting while still in their teens and early 20s, the Paris Olympics is just the beginning. For 20-year-old taekwondo gold medalist Park Tae-joon, his sights are set on four years ahead. Woo Sang-hyeok (high jump), who was in tears after failing to win a medal, and Jeon Ung-tae (modern pentathlon) are also preparing to challenge themselves in Los Angeles in four years.



