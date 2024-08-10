Strange expectations surrounding Kim Kyung-soo's possible return. August. 10, 2024 07:53. .

Former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyung-soo has reportedly been selected as a candidate for a special pardon on Liberation Day. The Ministry of Justice’s Pardon Review Committee, which met on Thursday, is said to have nominated former Governor Kim, along with other prominent figures such as former Senior Presidential Secretaries Cho Yoon-sun, Hyun Ki-hwan, Ahn Jong-beom, and former National Intelligence Service Director Won Se-hoon. The final list of pardon candidates will be presented to President Yoon Suk Yeol by the Minister of Justice, with approval expected at the Cabinet Meeting next Tuesday.



Kim was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring with "Drew King" Kim Dong-won to manipulate online comment rankings on 80,000 articles before and after the May 2017 presidential election. Although he was released in December 2022 under a special pardon, his political rights were not restored, preventing him from running for office until December 2027. However, if he is reinstated, he could potentially participate in the 2026 local elections or the 2027 presidential election.



The Democratic Party of Korea has shown mixed reactions to Kim's possible reinstatement. As the 'pro-Moon heir,' Kim is viewed by some within the party as a key figure who could revitalize the party's internal diversity and dynamism. However, others, particularly within the pro-Moon faction, are wary, suspecting that the ruling party may be using this move to disrupt the current political landscape, particularly the 'Lee Jae-myung unipolar system.' This potential disruption is a cause for concern, even within the People Power Party, where there are predictions that Kim could become a focal point for opposition factions.



Despite these political speculations, the notion that Kim would naturally return to politics assumes that reinstatement would grant him legitimacy. However, the "Drew King incident," which involved using private organizations to manipulate public opinion during a presidential election, remains a serious violation that undermined the democratic process. Even if reinstated, the stigma of undermining electoral democracy will persist.



Moreover, Kim has never apologized for his role in the scandal. Instead, after the Supreme Court’s final ruling, he expressed frustration, claiming that “the judiciary failed to reveal the truth.” This raises the question of whether someone who has committed a significant election crime and has shown no remorse is truly fit to return to political life.



