'Squid Game' Season 2 to premiere on Dec. 26. August. 08, 2024 07:57. by 이호재 기자 hoho@donga.com.

Could Season 2 of Squid Game, premiering on December 26, be the "Christmas present" that rescues a struggling Netflix?



With the streaming giant recently announcing plans to release Season 2 later this year and Season 3 in 2025, anticipation is mounting for the return of the cultural phenomenon dubbed "Squid Game Syndrome." Promotional performances for the new season are already underway, not just in Seoul but in major cities around the globe, including Paris, Los Angeles, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, and Mumbai.



Speculation has reached a fever pitch following the release of a 43-second teaser for Season 2 last Thursday. The trailer, set in a track and field stadium, shows contestants collapsing as they run, fueling rumors that the upcoming season will incorporate games that resonate with a global audience, possibly centering on athletics.



The teaser also reveals a more diverse cast, with contestants of various ethnicities, leading to further conjecture that the show will expand its scope beyond the predominantly Korean cast of the first season. In one intriguing scene, the main character, Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by actor Lee Jung-jae, is shown with a Velcro tag on his left chest—a departure from the first season, where contestants bore only their numbers on their right chest. This hints at new rules and the introduction of items, suggesting that the stakes and complexity of the game will be heightened in the upcoming season.



