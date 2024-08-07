‘Charlie was an emergency exit for me,’ says Lee Seok-hoon. August. 07, 2024 08:11. by 이지윤 leemail@donga.com.

Lee Seok-hoon, known for his 17-year career with SG Wannabe as a singer, musical actor, and host, found a reprieve in the role of ‘Charlie’ in "Kinky Boots." For Lee, who spoke with us on Monday at a practice room in Jongno-gu, Seoul, this role has become a necessary escape from the pressures of his busy life.



“Just as there is no regret if you love without regret, I thought, ‘there is no more’ after finishing the 2022 performance,” Lee said. “Although I had been declining this role for over half a year, I realized I needed ‘Charlie.’”



"Kinky Boots" tells the story of Charlie, who takes over his father's failing shoe factory and revitalizes it by making flamboyant 80-cm-long men’s boots, with the help of the energetic drag queen Lola. The musical, a hit since its domestic premiere in 2014, has attracted about 500,000 cumulative audience members. It will celebrate its 10th anniversary with performances at the Blue Square Shinhan Card Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, from October 8 to November 10.



For Lee, the musical reflects his personal growth. He became a father in 2018, the same year he debuted as Charlie. “Seeing my child, who looks just like me, full of love, made me realize how I became more sensitive and defensive over the years. Revisiting the script, I saw that Charlie also grew sensitive on his new path. Just as Charlie returns to his true self, I am striving to return to my original self.”



Lee also achieved growth as an actor through "Kinky Boots." He considers Charlie the most challenging role he has tackled. Charlie must be relatable yet not overshadow others. “I feel twice as nervous performing this role compared to singing,” he admitted.



He stated that this season is “really the last” for him in the role. With younger talent ready to take on Charlie, Lee focuses on performing best in "Kinky Boots." “I don’t have any huge goals beyond maintaining my health. For now, I’m concentrating on delivering the best Charlie possible.”



