Teaching the Korean War to future generations in Europe. August. 06, 2024 07:46. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and the European history education organization EuroClio (European Association of History Educators) have joined forces to educate future generations about the Korean War.



On Monday, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs announced that Minister Kang Jeong-ae, while visiting the U.K., signed an MOU with EuroClio Director Stephen Stegers during a general meeting of history teachers from countries that participated in the Korean War held in Cambridge on Saturday (local time). This meeting, attended by around 80 history and social studies teachers from 17 countries, including the U.S. and Canada, serves as a workshop to discuss how to utilize educational materials on the Korean War. It is hosted by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and organized by the Korean War Legacy Foundation. EuroClio, established in 1992, aims to produce transnational educational materials and share experiences among history educators to promote responsible history and civic education. It consists of about 80 organizations from 47 countries.



Under the agreement, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs plans to collaborate with EuroClio to produce a collection of educational materials on the Korean War. Additionally, they will promote international veterans education events to help future generations in Europe understand the importance of the Korean War and the value of freedom.



Since 2019, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs has been working with the Korean War Legacy Foundation and teacher groups from participating countries to develop educational materials on the Korean War. During the agreement ceremony, Minister Kang stated, “The Korean government will work closely with EuroClio so that future generations can remember the history of the 22 UN participating countries and 1.98 million UN veterans that protected the universal human value of ‘freedom.’”



