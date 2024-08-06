Democrats' desperation sparks Harris Phenomenon. August. 06, 2024 07:42. .

I remember Washington’s initial assessment of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris being pretty harsh. Shortly after her arrival at the White House four years ago, a series of resignations from her staff led to headlines such as 'Exodus from the Office of the Vice President.' As her competence and leadership came under scrutiny, there was chatter about her “inability to embrace people.” Some commentators dissected her remarks and criticized her 'word salad' style of speaking, saying she was just throwing out a bunch of fancy modifiers without any substance or logic.



Her gender and race, once seen as weaknesses, are being turned into strengths as she replaces Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee. There is an increased emphasis on her diversity, which can appeal to both Asian and Black voters. Her seemingly frivolous laugh has also quickly become a charm. Videos of her laughing wildly have been turned into comical memes and spread across young people's smartphones. The voices calling for a primary, saying Harris is not enough, were silenced. She quickly secured delegates and now leads Republican nominee Donald Trump in national polls as well as in key swing states.



This didn’t happen by chance. Some of the Democratic Party's top campaign strategists and social media experts have been mobilized to help Harris secure a win. The party leadership is fully backing her with an all-out effort. The women's movement has rallied behind the idea of electing America's first female president, and major donors have stepped up, pouring significant funds into the campaign. Harris raised over 310 million U.S. dollars in the past month alone—a staggering pace.



Underlying these moves seems to be a sense of desperation that they cannot afford to lose to Trump. There is a sense of urgency in the Democrats' expressions that if Trump becomes president again, it will be the end of democracy in the United States. That desperation led to Biden's decision to drop out, and now the Democratic Party is navigating a path it has never traveled before: a non-white female president. This desperation to elect a Democratic nominee, regardless of who they are, has created a perception that “it's worth a shot,” which is attracting voters and creating a virtuous cycle. This has revitalized the Democratic Party, which once appeared likely to lose, according to foreign media reports.



It's not exactly a standard election where the choice is based on “not the other guy” rather than the merits of the candidate, but Harris's emergence is nonetheless making electoral history by changing the face of the presidential race in an instant. The world is watching as America's vibrant democracy remains intact despite many concerns.



