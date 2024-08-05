Heatwave exceeding 40°C claims 11 lives nationwide. August. 05, 2024 08:15. by Sung-Jin Park psjin@donga.com.

The nationwide heat wave is causing a surge in heat-related illnesses and deaths. On Saturday alone, there were 154 cases of heat-related illness and three reported deaths.



According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s heat-related illness surveillance system, a total of 11 people have died from heat-related illnesses nationwide as of Saturday. Seven of these deaths occurred in the past week alone, including two in South Gyeongsang Province and one in Gwangju on Saturday. The woman in her 80s who died in Gwangju had a body temperature of 42 degrees Celsius when she was found, according to fire authorities.



Last week, emergency rooms reported 390 cases of heat-related illnesses, a 75 percent increase from the previous week’s 337 cases. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, heatwave warnings have been issued for 182 of the country's 183 regions, excluding Jeju Island. Virtually all areas of the country have been affected by the heatwave. There are currently 165 areas under a heatwave warning, which is issued when the maximum temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days, while only 17 areas are under a heat advisory, the next lower level. The Korea Meteorological Administration expects the heat wave to continue for at least the next 10 days, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius across the country.



