Workers' health insurance to rise by 1,467 won monthly next year. August. 03, 2024 07:53. by 박경민 기자 mean@donga.com.

The health insurance rate, which was frozen this year, is expected to see a slight increase next year.



According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Friday, the Health Insurance Policy Review Committee will convene this month to determine the health insurance rate for the upcoming year. The committee, chaired by the Vice Minister of Health and Welfare, includes eight policy holder representatives from the business and labor sectors, eight representatives from the medical field, and eight public interest representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Typically, the committee sets the insurance rate for the following year at the end of August. Last year, the rate was maintained at 7.09% of monthly salary.



Given rising medical costs due to an aging population and the financial requirements to cover medical gaps, the insurance rate is expected to increase by around 1% this year. The government currently injects approximately 190 billion won monthly into the health insurance fund to cover these gaps, with the cumulative amount surpassing 1 trillion won.



If the insurance rate increases by 1%, it will rise from 7.09% to 7.16% of monthly salary, resulting in workplace policyholder paying an additional 1,467 won on average per month. A ministry official indicated that various organizations are advocating for a minimal increase due to the challenging economic conditions. Considering that the health insurance fund has been in surplus for three consecutive years, the increase is expected to be modest.



