Independence fighters who passed away in prison wear hanbok instead of prison uniform. August. 03, 2024 07:52. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

Ahead of the 79th National Liberation Day of Korea, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs and Korean food company Binggrae restored the pictures of 87 independence fighters who passed away in prison during the Japanese colonial era by utilizing artificial intelligence technology to add hanbok (traditional Korean clothes) as their outfits. It was aimed to remember those of national merit who passed away while serving time in jail against Japan in the appearance of new heroes. The campaign titled “Gwangbok Worn for the First Time” features 87 independence fighters whose last pictures are of the ones wearing prison uniforms in the photo cards of Japan for monitoring. Yoo Gwan-sun, An Jung-geun, Kang Woo-kyu, Ahn Chang-ho, and Shin Chae-ho are among them.



The picture of Cho Yong-ha, who served as a commissioner of the public offices in Germany and France for the Korean Empire and moved to Beijing after the Japan–Korea Treaty of 1905 was signed to conduct an anti-Japan movement, especially draws attention. He painted his face black before the picture was taken by saying that he was ashamed of standing in front of a Japanese judge. In the new picture, his face has been restored, wearing a hanbok.



The hanbok used for the restored pictures was designed by Kim Hye-soon, who was invited to showcase her fashion shows at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre Museum in Paris for the first time as a South Korean designer. According to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, her hanbok will also be delivered to six surviving patriots before National Liberation Day.



The ministry will showcase the restored pictures of independence fighters through an online photo exhibition, a documentary video, TV, publications, and billboards.



