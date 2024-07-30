Korean athletes shine with skill, determination, and class. July. 30, 2024 07:43. .

The Korean women's archery team achieved their 10th consecutive victory in the Paris Summer Olympics team event final after a tense shootout with China. The team, comprising Jeon Hoon-young (30), Im Si-hyeon (21), and Nam Su-hyeon (19), overcame the challenging winds of the Seine and the immense pressure to continue their winning streak, ultimately standing tall on the top podium. Despite all three athletes being newcomers to the Olympic stage, they trusted in the strength of the 2,500 arrows they shot during the internal selection process. The fair selection system, based solely on skill, is the key to the Korean archery team’s success, earning them praise from foreign media as "superhuman."



The Korean national team in the Paris Olympics has been delivering thrilling medal performances from the start, surpassing expectations of being one of the weakest teams. On Monday, high school student Ban Hyo-jin (17), the youngest member of the Korean national team, set an Olympic record in the 10-meter air rifle individual event, securing her fourth gold medal and marking Korea's 100th gold in Olympic history. In the women’s 10-meter air pistol event, Oh Ye-jin (19), a rising shooting star who was previously not considered a medal contender, and ‘mom gunfighter’ Kim Ye-ji (32) won gold and silver medals, respectively. Kim Woo-min (23), a standout in the swimming golden generation, clinched a bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle, overcoming the challenge of competing in lane 1, where the current was strongest.



The first gold medalist of these games was Oh Sang-wook (28), who triumphed in the fencing sabre individual event, becoming the first Korean male athlete to win an Olympic gold in this discipline. Oh achieved an individual grand slam, but his sportsmanship in the final stood out more than this feat. When an opponent fell backward, he reached out to help him up, even though scoring one more point could have secured the gold. Oh said, “All fencers do that. There is a camaraderie that only fencers understand through competition.”



Not all stories are about victories. Hwang Seon-woo (21), a strong contender for a medal in the men’s 200-meter freestyle, did not make it to the finals. While fans were disappointed, Hwang remained optimistic, saying, “My swimming career doesn’t end here. It was a race that taught me a lesson.” Veteran judoka Ahn Ba-ul (30), aiming for his third consecutive Olympic medal, was eliminated in the round of 16, and Kim Won-jin (32), competing in his third Olympics despite a torn shoulder cartilage, also ended without a medal. “The Olympics are the last stage, so I’m honored," Kim said, expressing her gratitude. "I have no regrets.” We extend our heartfelt support to the Korean Olympians who embody the spirit of competing with dignity, whether in victory or defeat.



